Thane Traffic Advisory: Multiple Roads To Remain Closed In Wagle On Ram Navami - Check Details Here | File Picture

Thane: Several roads within the Wagle Traffic Sub-Division will remain closed to vehicular movement on March 26 (Thursday) between 1 pm and 11 pm, in view of a Ram Navami procession expected to draw a crowd of nearly 9,000 to 10,000 people.

The procession will pass through key stretches including Hanumannagar, Wagle Bus Depot, Sathenagar and Indiranagar Kamgar Naka, prompting the traffic department to impose restrictions to ensure smooth movement and prevent congestion in the area.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, multiple entry points will be shut for all types of vehicles during the specified hours.

Entry at Hanumannagar Circle will be closed for vehicles travelling from Ramnagar Circle towards Wagle Bus Depot. Commuters have been advised to continue straight from Ramnagar Circle, take a right turn at Circle No. 22, and proceed towards their destination.

Similarly, the stretch between Road No. 16 and Circle No. 22 will be shut for vehicles moving from Sathenagar to Indiranagar. Motorists will be required to take a U-turn at Circle No. 22 and then turn left at Road No. 21 to continue their journey.

Traffic from Lokmanya Bus Depot towards Indiranagar will be diverted at Savarkar Nagar Police Post, where entry will be restricted. Vehicles will instead be routed via a left turn from the police chowki towards the designated alternate path.

Another major restriction will be enforced near R. J. Thakur College, where entry from Yashodhan Nagar to Dawle Nagar, as well as from Mahatma Phule Nagar via Kamgar Naka, will be closed. Vehicles will be diverted via the adjoining route and redirected accordingly.

The traffic police have clarified that the restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential services, including fire brigade, ambulance and police vehicles.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and expect delays in and around the Wagle Estate area during the notified hours.

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