Tata Power deploys ‘Mobile-GIS’ for tracking complaints for its Mumbai customers

Power cuts or other power supply related issues are one of the key areas of concern for any utility. Tata Power, has constantly endeavoured to benchmark and excel in its customer service journey by adopting new technology and introducing innovative solutions for its customers. In line with its focus on customer centricity, Tata Power has deployed a unique feature called ‘Mobile-GIS assisted system for Restoration and Care’ (maRC) for its Mumbai customers. It is a digitally automated and cost effective system for the complete “customer trouble call management” including quality and effective tracking related to power cut or outage complaints.

The system sends a message to the customer on their mobile number upon registration of technical complaint with the link for ‘maRC’ which gives details pertaining to ETA (Expected Time of Arrival) of the technician assigned to attend to the fault. The application also enables easy tracking of the technician’s location in real time on a Map. This offers ease and assurance to the customers that Tata Power has registered the complaint and is in the process of priority resolution.

The ‘maRC’ system apart from engaging with the customer during a technical complaint also acts as an efficient complaint resolution tool. Once the technical complaint is resolved, the system gains immediate first-hand feedback on experience which can be done with just a few clicks on mobile. This experience connect through customer feedback serves as a measure for the company to further enhance its customer service in technical complaint resolution and ensure customer delight.

Speaking on the innovations, Mr. Sanjay Banga, President – Transmission & Distribution, Tata Power stated, "We are glad to deploy the maRC feature for our Mumbai customers. Over the years, we have implemented several consumer friendly practices which have been widely acknowledged by our customers. We will continue to introduce further innovations in technology to ensure smooth, secure services for our vast customer base in the coming years."

The new feature has been introduced in line with the customer friendly features offered by various e-commerce giants such as Swiggy, Zomato, and cab-aggregators like Uber and Ola.

At present, any concern raised by a customer related to power supply, is proactively attended on site by Tata Power within less than 20 minutes. Besides this, Tata Power has achieved the best in India reliability indices under the ‘Not even 11min shutdown to all consumer in a year’ category (i.e. System average reliability indices 11 Min).

All Tata Power wire customers are being benefited with this feature. A lot of them have appreciated and applauded this unique service by Tata Power which not only enhances their convenience to track the technician location but, also gives them an opportunity to share their feedback to services extended which is a true reflection of a customer centric company like Tata Power.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:45 PM IST