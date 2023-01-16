e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Physiotherapists treat several runners who suffered from light muscle injuries

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Physiotherapists treat several runners who suffered from light muscle injuries

A recovery zone set up in the base camp with more than 200 physiotherapists attended to several runners who suffered from light muscle injuries, swollen limbs, and sprains.

Sherine RajUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

A recovery zone set up in the base camp with more than 200 physiotherapists attended to several runners who suffered from light muscle injuries, swollen limbs, and sprains.The physiotherapists were using various devices for muscle relaxation from the Hyperice brand, which helped the runners with their pain and escalated their recovery after the run.

For each mat spread out at the tent, there was a physiotherapist in attendance. Divya Pillay, a student of physiotherapy from KEM hospital said, “The treatment that we are administering for the athletes is called sports physiotherapy. There are around 150 physiotherapists from KEM hospital who are helping the runners here.”

“I personally attended to around 20 runners with 5-10 mins of physiotherapy to each,” she added.

Read Also
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Mumbaikars run for a cause win hearts
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Physiotherapists treat several runners who suffered from light muscle...

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Physiotherapists treat several runners who suffered from light muscle...

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Lesser injuries and hospitalisations this year due to fitter participants...

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Lesser injuries and hospitalisations this year due to fitter participants...

Mumbai: Thackeray-faction leader who celebrated underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday gets bail

Mumbai: Thackeray-faction leader who celebrated underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday gets bail

Navi Mumbai: Girl booked for killing her newborn baby in Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: Girl booked for killing her newborn baby in Ulwe

Mumbai: Centre to fast track redevelopment of chawls on NTC mill lands, says Piyush Goyal

Mumbai: Centre to fast track redevelopment of chawls on NTC mill lands, says Piyush Goyal