TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Physiotherapists treat several runners who suffered from light muscle injuries

A recovery zone set up in the base camp with more than 200 physiotherapists attended to several runners who suffered from light muscle injuries, swollen limbs, and sprains.The physiotherapists were using various devices for muscle relaxation from the Hyperice brand, which helped the runners with their pain and escalated their recovery after the run.

For each mat spread out at the tent, there was a physiotherapist in attendance. Divya Pillay, a student of physiotherapy from KEM hospital said, “The treatment that we are administering for the athletes is called sports physiotherapy. There are around 150 physiotherapists from KEM hospital who are helping the runners here.”

“I personally attended to around 20 runners with 5-10 mins of physiotherapy to each,” she added.

