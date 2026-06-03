Tata Memorial Centre Calls For Stronger Tobacco Control To Curb Rising Cancer Burden |

Mumbai: Highlighting the growing burden of tobacco-related cancers and the urgent need to strengthen tobacco control policies and cessation services in India, Tata Memorial Centre concluded a two-day “Comprehensive Workshop on Tobacco Control and Cessation” at the RRU Seminar Hall, ACTREC, to mark World No Tobacco Day 2026.

Organised by the Division of Implementation Science and Behavioral Research (DISBR) under the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology, the workshop brought together healthcare professionals, counsellors, psychologists, researchers, NGO representatives and students from across the country to discuss strategies for tobacco control and cessation.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, ACTREC, Tata Memorial Centre, who stressed the need for stronger tobacco control policies and wider access to cessation services.

“Tobacco continues to remain one of the leading preventable causes of cancer and premature deaths in India. Strengthening cessation services and equipping healthcare professionals with practical counselling skills are essential to reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases,” said Dr. Chaturvedi.

During the programme, DISBR released an educational booklet titled “Tobacco, Areca Nut and Alcohol Use and Its Wide-Ranging Impact: A Public Health Perspective” to support awareness and training initiatives.

A major highlight of the event was an expert panel discussion featuring Dr. Rajesh Dikshit, Dr. Sharayu Mhatre, Dr. Mangesh Patekar and noted epidemiologist Dr. Prakash C. Gupta, who discussed emerging challenges and future directions in tobacco control in India.

Participants attended sessions on nicotine addiction, behavioural and pharmacological approaches to cessation, counselling techniques and public health interventions. Interactive discussions on the 5A’s and 5R’s framework provided practical training for effective tobacco cessation counselling.

The workshop concluded with a call to strengthen multidisciplinary partnerships and expand evidence-based tobacco cessation services to high-risk populations across the country.

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