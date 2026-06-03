Maharashtra School Bus Charges To Increase By 15% From June 2026; Operators Cite Rising Costs | File Pic

Mumbai: School bus transportation charges in Maharashtra will increase by 15 per cent from June 2026 for the 2026-27 academic year, the School Bus Owners Association (Maharashtra) (SBOA-MAH) has announced, citing rising operational costs.

Anil Garg, chairman of SBOA said, "the fee revision has become unavoidable due to a sharp increase in expenses across the sector. Besides higher fuel and diesel prices, operators are facing rising labour costs, increased salaries for drivers and bus attendants, higher vehicle maintenance expenses, escalating prices of spare parts and consumables, insurance premiums, statutory compliance charges, toll fees and permit-related expenses."

SBOA-MAH also pointed to the growing impact of inflation, operational overheads and the financial burden of e-challans and enforcement-related penalties. It noted that rising costs have affected the broader transportation industry, making it increasingly difficult for operators to sustain services while meeting safety and regulatory requirements.

The association acknowledged that the decision may cause concern among parents and educational institutions but described the increase as necessary for the continued functioning of school transport services.

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