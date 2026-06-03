India’s First Fully Waterproof Railway Subway Nears Completion At Bhiwandi Road Station, Set To Open Before Monsoon

Bhiwandi, June 3: In a first for Indian Railways, a fully waterproof underground pedestrian subway is nearing completion at Bhiwandi Road railway station, marking a major step towards improving passenger safety and reducing fatalities caused by track crossing.

Developed by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the innovative ‘All-Weather Subway’ is expected to be opened to commuters by June 15, ahead of the monsoon season.

The project is being viewed as a potential game-changer for Mumbai’s suburban railway network, where thousands of commuters continue to risk their lives by crossing railway tracks despite the availability of foot overbridges (FOBs).

Located on the Vasai-Panvel rail corridor within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the subway has been designed to provide a safer and more convenient east-west pedestrian connection.

Unlike conventional foot overbridges that require commuters to climb heights of 11 to 12 metres, the subway runs approximately four to five metres below ground level, making it easier and more accessible for daily passengers.

Advanced engineering and construction techniques

The 68-metre-long underground passage passes beneath seven railway lines, including two Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) tracks, two mail-express lines and three loop lines.

Railway officials said the project employs advanced engineering techniques to ensure uninterrupted rail operations during construction while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The subway is being constructed using the ‘Box Pushing’ technique, with reinforced concrete boxes measuring 400 mm in thickness. Strong steel girders have been installed beneath the tracks to support the structure while railway traffic continues to operate above. The underground sections are connected using the ‘Cup and Cone’ system, ensuring structural stability and long-term durability.

What makes the project unique is its triple-layer waterproofing technology, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. To prevent water seepage and flooding, common problems in many urban subways during the monsoon, rubber gaskets have been installed at all box joints, accompanied by specialised waterproof chemical compounds and an additional protective waterproof layer.

Further, the entry and exit points of the subway have been raised by approximately 60 centimetres to prevent rainwater from flowing inside during heavy downpours. Officials believe these measures will help maintain the subway’s usability throughout the year, even during extreme weather conditions.

Addressing railway track fatalities

The initiative comes against the backdrop of persistent concerns over railway track fatalities in Mumbai’s suburban network. According to official figures, between 2022 and 2025, a total of 6,225 passengers lost their lives on Central Railway, while 3,627 deaths were recorded on Western Railway, many of them linked to track trespassing and unsafe crossings.

To address the issue, MRVC has already constructed foot overbridges at 36 accident-prone locations under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). However, officials acknowledge that many commuters continue to cross tracks illegally rather than use the elevated bridges, often due to the physical effort required to climb multiple flights of stairs.

The Bhiwandi Road subway is being seen as an alternative solution that combines safety with convenience. Railway planners believe underground crossings could encourage greater commuter compliance and significantly reduce fatalities in high-risk locations.

Model for future suburban railway projects

If the Bhiwandi experiment proves successful, MRVC plans to replicate similar all-weather underground pedestrian corridors at other accident-prone locations across Mumbai’s suburban railway network under future phases of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project.

"Work on the All-Weather Subway at Bhiwandi is in its final stage. The facility will be opened for commuters before the onset of the monsoon. If this pilot project succeeds, similar underground passages will be considered for other parts of Mumbai," said Vilas Wadekar, Chairman and Managing Director, MRVC.

Also Watch:

With its innovative waterproof design and focus on commuter safety, the Bhiwandi Road project could set a new benchmark for railway infrastructure development in India while offering a practical solution to one of Mumbai’s most persistent railway safety challenges.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/