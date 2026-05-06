India's First 'All-Weather Subway' Under Railway Tracks Comes Up In Bhiwandi To Prevent Deaths From Illegal Crossing | File Pic

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the railway administration has started work on an ‘all-weather subway’ beneath railway tracks in Bhiwandi to prevent deaths caused by illegal track crossing. The project, being executed by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), is expected to be completed before the monsoon and is being seen as a major step towards improving commuter safety on suburban rail routes.

14,175 lives lost crossing tracks in a decade

At present, most railway stations rely on foot overbridges located nearly seven to eight metres above the tracks. However, a large number of commuters continue to cross tracks directly instead of using the bridges, leading to frequent accidents. Railway data shows that out of 26,547 deaths reported on tracks between 2015 and May 2025, nearly 14,175 people lost their lives while crossing railway lines. Officials believe the new underground passage could offer commuters a safer and easier alternative.

The subway is being built around four metres below the railway tracks and has been specially designed to function safely even during heavy rain. Unlike older subways that often face waterlogging and leakage issues, the Bhiwandi project will use a three-layer waterproofing system. Rubber gaskets are being installed at the joints of the box segments, while an SDP waterproofing membrane will prevent seepage inside the structure. To stop rainwater from entering, the entry and exit ramps have also been raised by 60 centimetres.

Bhiwandi chosen for seven-line route, success may trigger nationwide rollout

Railway officials selected Bhiwandi for the pilot project because the route handles suburban, mail, express and freight train traffic across seven railway lines. Authorities say if the experiment succeeds here, similar subways could be introduced at other locations across the country. Strong iron girders have also been installed beneath the tracks to ensure structural stability and safety during train movement.

The 68-metre-long subway will have a height of 2.5 metres and will be accessible to pedestrians as well as two-wheelers. However, iron barriers will be installed to prevent the entry of autorickshaws and four-wheelers.

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