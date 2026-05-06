Mumbai Harbour Line AC Local Row: Commuters Face Dangerous Delays, Launch Campaign Against Peak Hour Changes |

Mumbai: Just a week after Central Railway rolled out its revised schedule for Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains on the Harbour Line, the initiative has hit a wall of fierce commuter resistance. While officials tout the move as a 'cool relief' from the May heat, regular passengers claim the change has turned their daily trek into a dangerous, delayed ordeal.

'Premium' conflict

Effective May 1, 2026, Central Railway introduced several AC services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel, replacing existing non-AC services.

Railway authorities defended the move by stating that the AC trains offer vital relief from Mumbai’s scorching summer heat at affordable fares. However, the ground reality for the average commuter tells a different story, as many argue that the AC ticket prices remain prohibitively high for the general public, effectively reducing the number of available trains for those who cannot afford the premium.

The 6:33 PM bottleneck

Ahead of the 6:33 PM AC local, thousands of office goers rely on the 6:26 PM Panvel slow local to travel towards CSMT during the evening rush hour. However, commuters claim that three coaches on the CSMT side of the train are reserved for women, leaving fewer general compartments for the large number of passengers travelling daily. This, they say, results in extreme overcrowding, long queues on platforms, difficulty in boarding the train, and an exhausting commute for regular passengers, especially during peak evening hours.

The primary flashpoint for this anger is the evening rush hour. Commuters point to the 6:33 PM AC local from CSMT to Panvel as the catalyst for a "domino effect" of delays. The subsequent 6:41 PM non-AC local—a lifeline for thousands—is now reportedly delayed by 10 to 15 minutes every single day.

This gap results in massive crowds building up on the CSMT platforms, leading to dangerous boarding conditions and a significant risk to passenger safety as people struggle to enter already over-capacity coaches.

Commuters launch signature campaign

A core group of long-time Panvel-bound commuters has refused to take the delays lying down. In a bid to force a policy rethink, they have launched a mass signature campaign directed at senior railway authorities. The group is urging the administration to plan AC and non-AC services in a more efficient manner that prioritises the needs of the ordinary passenger. Their primary demand is a return to strict adherence to the timetable to ensure that modernisation does not come at the cost of safety and convenience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/