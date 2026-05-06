Kalyan Medical Fraud Shocker: Kidney Patient & Wife Duped Of ₹32 Lakh In Fake Transplant Scam By Bogus Doctor & Team | AI

Kalyan: In a shocking case of alleged medical fraud from Chinchpada , a kidney patient and his wife have accused a group of individuals, including a doctor, of duping them of ₹32 lakh on the pretext of arranging a kidney transplant.

Doctor convinced couple with false assurance

According to the complaint filed at Vitthalwadi Police station the victim a resident of Chhaya Apartment, was in urgent need of a kidney transplant. His wife Deepali Chavan alleged that staff members from a private facility identified as Samarth Hospital approached them with assurances of arranging a donor and completing the transplant procedure.

The accused reportedly facilitated a meeting with Dr Gaurav Nair who allegedly convinced the couple that the transplant could be carried out smoothly. Trusting these assurances, the couple transferred approximately ₹32 lakh in multiple online transactions over a period of time.

No transplant, no donor, no refund

However, neither was the transplant conducted nor was any donor arranged. Despite repeated follow-ups and requests for a refund, the accused allegedly failed to return the money, prompting the couple to approach the police.

Following a preliminary inquiry, police have registered a case of cheating against Dr Nair and others, including Mousumi Biswas, Jaydev Biswas, Abhishek Manna, Sumanta Pandey, Iqbal Siddiqui and Shoaib Ansari.

The incident has sparked outrage in the locality, with residents demanding swift arrests and strict legal action against those involved. Authorities have stated that further investigation is underway to trace financial transactions and verify the extent of the alleged fraud.

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