TapTap: Mumbai Metro One Unveils Its Wearable Metro Tickets

Mumbai Metro One has unveiled TapTap , a groundbreaking wearable metro ticket on Wednesday . At an inaugural offer of just Rs. 200, commuters can now seamlessly integrate their journey experiences into their everyday attire, bidding farewell to the hassle of traditional ticketing methods.

It can be recharge at every customer care centres located at Mumbai Metro One stations. Currently over 4.6 lakh passengers on average daily using the 418 services operated by Mumbai Metro one with average frequency of 3.4 minutes.

TapTap, developed in collaboration with Billbox Purewrist Tech Solutions, represents a significant leap forward in transit technology. Crafted from environmentally friendly materials and operating without batteries, this innovative wristband not only reduces carbon footprints but also offers unparalleled convenience and reliability.

"Gone are the days of tendering exact change or fumbling with cards. With TapTap, commuters can load funds as needed and enjoy multiple uses, streamlining their travel experience" said spokesperson of Mumbai Metro one.

No More Juggling Bags Or Wallets For Metro Cards

According to Mumbai Metro one, no more juggling bags or wallets. TapTap allows commuters to navigate through AFC gates effortlessly, freeing up their hands for other tasks. With a simple tap, commuters can swiftly pass through AFC gates without the need for scanning QR codes or removing cards from wallets. This contactless approach ensures a seamless journey every time.

"Tested and certified, TapTap bands offer peace of mind, working exclusively on Mumbai Metro One. Their closed-loop system ensures secure transactions, making them suitable even for children" said an official.

"Designed to withstand all weather conditions, TapTap is waterproof and washable, making it ideal for Mumbai's monsoon seasons. Its trendy design adds a fashionable touch to everyday travel. Made from skin-friendly silicone material, TapTap is non-allergenic and easy to wear" further added officials.

Mumbai Metro One's Dedicated Work For Commuters Since Past 10 Years

According to Mumbai Metro One, over its nearly 10 years of operation, the metro has consistently delivered quality services, prioritising commuter needs and pioneering technological advancements in the industry.

"Mumbai Metro One has carried nearly 950 million commuters and have been delivering over 99% punctuality and pioneered many technological innovations in metro industry like bank combo card, mobile QR ticket, loyalty rewards program, unlimited travel pass to name a few" said an official