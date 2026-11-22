Tamhini Ghat Accident: Missing Businessman Found Dead After Fortuner Plunges Into 1,200-Ft Gorge In Pune District| VIDEO | File Pic (Representational Image)

A businessman from Goregaon in Maharashtra’s Raigad district died after his Toyota Fortuner plunged into a nearly 1,200-foot-deep gorge at Tamhini Ghat.

Businessman had been missing since Saturday

The deceased has been identified as Srinivas Bendakhale, a well-known businessman from the Mangaon taluka of the Raigad district. He had reportedly been missing since Saturday morning, following which a search operation was launched. During the search, police officials traced his mobile phone’s last known location to Tamhini Ghat.

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Following this, the Mangaon police called a team from the Sahyadri Wildlife Protection Society to assist with the search and rescue operation. An expert team from the organisation reached the spot and initially searched the deep valley with the help of a drone camera. Bendakhale's Fortuner was subsequently spotted in a damaged condition in a gorge approximately 1,200 feet deep.

Challenging rescue operation

According to a report, the rescue operation was carried out under the guidance of Mahesh Pawar, Superintendent of Police at Paud, Pune. The depth of the gorge and the remote terrain made the operation challenging.

The report further stated that the rescue team had to descend deep into the valley using specialised equipment to retrieve the SUV. The operation was also hampered by darkness.

Following the rescue efforts, the SUV was recovered from the gorge. However, Bendakhale was reportedly found dead.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including what caused the SUV to plunge into the gorge, are yet to be ascertained.

Tamhini Ghat recorded 95 accidents in 3 years

The Tamhini Ghat has witnessed 95 accidents over the past three years, claiming 39 lives and leaving 175 people injured, Loksatta reported.

On October 31, 2025, a woman died in the area after a landslide hit a car. On March 5, two passengers were killed when an ST bus and a car collided head-on.

Earlier, a private bus carrying a wedding party met with an accident, killing five people. In November last year, six youths from Pune died after their car plunged into a deep gorge at Tamhini Ghat.

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