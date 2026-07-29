Video: Man Collapses, Dies On Busy Jaipur Road After Being Struck With Thick Stick; 4 Arrested

Jaipur: A 35-year-old migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh was beaten to death with sticks in Jaipur's Mansarovar area on Tuesday evening in what police suspect was an attempted robbery. A video of the assault has also surfaced, showing four men approaching the victim armed with sticks before one of them strikes him on the head from behind.

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The deceased has been identified as Balveer, a native of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh. According to Mansarovar Circle Officer Hemendra, Balveer had been living in Jaipur's Shanti Nagar area for the past year, where he worked as a marble and tiles labourer. His wife and three children continue to live in Sheopur.

Police said Balveer was standing by the roadside in Shanti Nagar when four assailants jumped over a roadside railing and attacked him with sticks. The sudden assault triggered panic among bystanders, while the attackers fled the spot.

Passers-by rushed the injured man to Jaipuria Hospital, from where he was referred to SMS Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

A complaint has been lodged by the victim's brother, Ramveer, who lives in Jaipur's Sodala area.

According to Jhaar Singh, a fellow labourer from Madhya Pradesh, the attackers had earlier assaulted another worker, Keshav, before turning on Balveer and several others. Around five people were allegedly beaten during the incident. One of the accused was caught by local residents and fellow labourers and later handed over to the police.

Jitendra Hatwal of the Bhim Army claimed workers informed them that the attackers had targeted the labourers with the intention of robbing them. Police said the motive behind the murder is being investigated and further action will be taken based on the findings.