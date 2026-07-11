Jaipur Law Student Held For Mother's Murder; Uncle Alleges She Also Killed Father Last Year

Left: Neeraj Sharma Right: Ayushi Sharma | X

Jaipur: A new twist has emerged in the investigation into the case in which a law student from Jaipur is in police custody for allegedly killing her mother. The accused woman's uncle has alleged that she may have also killed her father last year.

Ayushi's maternal uncle, Rakesh Sharma, has alleged that she also killed her father. Rakesh Sharma claimed that Ayushi and her cousin Balram shifted her father to an unknown hospital after he suffered a brain stroke and kept the family in the dark about his treatment for three months, according to an NDTV report.

When questioned repeatedly by her mother, Ayushi allegedly said she had admitted her father to a private hospital. The family later brought Vijay Sharma home, but doctors told them that several of his organs were failing.

Rakesh alleged that Ayushi removed her father's feeding tube, leading to his death. Police are now probing the uncle's claim and are questioning Ayushi, who remains in custody.

Police are also on the lookout for Ayushi's cousin Balram, who is believed to be her co-conspirator.

Her mother, Neeraj Sharma, a clerk at a Jaipur court, had got the job on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, Vijay Sharma, who was a court master. Vijay Sharma had died last year after a prolonged illness.

Neeraj Sharma was run over by an SUV on July 3 in Jaipur. Police have arrested her daughter, Ayushi, for allegedly conspiring to kill her mother.

Ayushi, a final-year LLB student, allegedly hired contract killers with the help of her cousin, Balram, for Rs 7 lakh. The plan was to kill her mother and pass it off as a road accident.

Investigators said the probe revealed that Ayushi wanted the government job in place of her mother and was also eyeing the family property.

According to police, the contract killers had tried to kill Neeraj Sharma a month earlier as well, but failed due to traffic.

Police have arrested the alleged contract killers—Hemant, Akash, Mohit, Arvind and Rohit. A hunt is on for Balram.