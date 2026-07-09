Jaipur Shocker: 23-year-Old Woman Gets Mother Killed For Family Property, Govt Job; Hitmen Paid ₹7 lakh

Left: Neeraj Sharma Right: Ayushi Sharma | X

Jaipur: A shocking incident has come to light from Jaipur. A 23-year-old woman reportedly orchestrated the murder of her own mother to gain control of family property and secure a government job, according to police. The accused has been identified as Ayushi Sharma.

Reportedly, Sharma conspired with her uncle and cousin, hired contract killers for Rs 7 lakh, and got her mother run over by a Scorpio SUV in an attempt to make the murder look like a road accident, according to India Today.

Victim killed in staged crash

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Neeraj Sharma, who worked as a lower division clerk (LDC) in a court and was killed on July 3 in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar area.

Police have arrested seven people, including Ayushi Sharma, her uncle Mohan Swaroop, and other conspirators Mohit Sharma, Akash Sharma, Arvind Sharma, Hemant Sharma, and Rohit Jatav in connection with the case. Ayushi's cousin, Balram alias Ravi, whom investigators describe as a key conspirator, remains at large.

According to police, Neeraj was returning home after dropping her son at a coaching centre when a Scorpio, travelling at around 130 kmph, rammed her. The impact flung her body nearly 100 feet into the air, killing her on the spot. The driver fled with the vehicle after the incident.

As investigators examined CCTV footage from the area, they found evidence suggesting that the collision was not an accident but a planned murder. The investigation eventually unearthed what police describe as a conspiracy involving multiple family members and hired assailants.

Motive linked to job and property

The deceased woman's husband had died about a year ago. Following his death, Neeraj received a compassionate appointment and joined service as an LDC.

Ayushi wanted the government job that became available after her father's death, according to the police. However, Neeraj took up the appointment herself. Investigators also said there had been a property dispute between the mother and daughter for the past two to three years.

Police outline alleged conspiracy

According to investigators, Ayushi conspired with her uncle, Mohan Swaroop, and cousin, Balram alias Ravi, to kill her mother. Police claim the trio hired Bharatpur resident Hemant Sharma for Rs 7 lakh to carry out the murder.

Police said the accused initially conducted surveillance on Neeraj using a rented Thar SUV, but the attempt was unsuccessful. Investigators allege that they continued monitoring her movements for nearly a month before carrying out the final attack using a Scorpio. After the incident, the accused abandoned the Scorpio and fled on a motorcycle.

The case was reported to police by Neeraj's brother, Rakesh Kumar Sharma.