2025 Jaipur School Suicide Case: Parents Share CCTV Footage Of ‘Amayra Running In Fear, Teacher Ignoring Her Pleas’

Jaipur: Eight months after nine-year-old Amayra, a Class 4 student at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building, her family has now released what they claimed was CCTV footage from inside the school, alleging it showed the child repeatedly seeking help from her class teacher before running out of the classroom in distress.

Addressing a press conference after the Jaipur Police filed the chargesheet on July 1, Amayra's parents alleged that the footage raises serious questions about the school's response in the moments leading up to the incident and claimed the investigation has failed to hold all those responsible accountable.

Family alleges teacher ignored pleas

Describing the footage, Amayra's mother, Shivani Meena, alleged that it showed her daughter repeatedly approaching class teacher Punita Sharma for help after classmates allegedly showed her something inappropriate on a digital slate. Instead of addressing her complaint, the teacher allegedly ignored her pleas, dismissed her concerns and threatened disciplinary action, saying she would take her to the principal.

"She was repeatedly asking the class teacher, Punita Sharma, for help, but the teacher kept dismissing her and threatening her. It looked as if she was saying, 'I will take you to the principal; action will be taken against you,'" Amayra's father, Vijay Meena, alleged while referring to the CCTV footage.

According to the family, the footage showed Amayra becoming increasingly distressed before running out of the classroom. Shivani Meena claimed her daughter appeared to be "running to save her life" as she moved through the school building.

"My child went from the ground floor all the way up to the fourth floor. Desks were set up at every level where someone should have questioned her, 'Child, where are you going?' No one stopped her until the fourth floor," she alleged.

Parents question school response

Referring to the footage, Shivani claimed that "jumping seemed better than losing her dignity" than facing the teacher's alleged intimidation. The family further alleged that the CCTV footage showed Amayra was "the most disciplined girl in the class" and had approached the teacher only to complain that classmates were allegedly showing her something inappropriate on a digital slate, but the teacher instead blamed her for the incident.

The release of the footage came days after Jaipur Police filed its chargesheet in the case. Vijay Meena expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, claiming that only one teacher had been appropriately charged while the principal and the school owner had been booked under lesser provisions.

"After eight months, the police filed the chargesheet on July 1. Teacher Punita Sharma has been charged under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with cruelty against children. Principal Indu Dubey and school owner Saurabh Modi have only been booked under Sections 106 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. We are not satisfied with this chargesheet because, despite the investigation lasting months and even after three investigating officers changed, the principal and school owner have not been charged under Section 75. It feels like they have selectively chosen to prosecute only one teacher while protecting the others," he said, as per the NDTV Rajasthan report.

Family alleges lack of support

The family also alleged that they received little support during the investigation.

"We received no support from anyone else as parents and as a family. In Jaipur, it feels as though the parents and the family were harassed by the police. We weren't even heard; we were made to sit for hours just to get an appointment. We were asked questions that insinuated, 'Was your child emotionally unstable?'" the family said, according to Qudrat News.

They alleged that investigating officers frequently stopped responding to their calls and said a third investigating officer had now been assigned to the case.

Parents seek stricter action

Calling the chargesheet inadequate, the parents urged the judiciary to take stricter action.

"This is not the right chargesheet; the charges are not okay. It is a clear case of abetment by the teacher. She was forced to commit suicide," they said, according to Qudrat News, adding that the case should serve as a warning for the safety of all schoolchildren.

Representatives of the Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh, who accompanied the family at the press conference, alleged that the incident exposed serious shortcomings in the education system. They demanded a judicial inquiry, questioned why the Rajasthan Education Department had not acted despite the CBSE identifying alleged safety lapses, and said they would continue protesting until the family receives justice, according to Qudrat News.

Case moves to High Court

The parents have approached the High Court seeking additional charges against the principal and the school owner, including provisions under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and abetment of suicide, arguing that the current chargesheet does not adequately reflect the responsibility of the school's senior authorities. According to Qudrat News, the civil matter is scheduled to be heard on July 14, while the criminal proceedings will continue before the trial court.

On November 1, 2025, Amayra, a Class 4 student at Neerja Modi School, allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the school building and died. The incident triggered widespread outrage. The family's plea seeking additional charges against the accused is currently pending before the High Court.