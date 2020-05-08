Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 531 police officers across state test positive for COVID-19

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Maharashtra Police department has crossed the 500-mark. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Police department now stands at 531. Five policemen have succumbed to Covid-19 so far, of which, three are from Mumbai and one each from Pune and Solapur.

Of the 531 cases, 487 are active cases while 39 are so far recovered.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told FPJ,’’ I have directed the department to open dedicated hospitals across the state. Such hospital has been operational in Mumbai while similar hospitals to COVID 19 patients from the police department are being opened in rest of Maharashtra. Instructions were issued to all police commissioners and superintendent of police.’’ He further informed that regular check-up is being organised for police personnel.

Deshmukh said he has convened a special meeting with the Director General of Police and other senior officers on Friday to discuss the rising COVID 19 cases in the police department.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police have registered at least 96,231 offences so far under section 188 of the IPC for violation of lockdown-related norms and arrested 18,858 people.

The IPC section 188 deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Since the lockdown, there had been 189 incidents of assault on policemen (till May 7) in which 73 personnel and a home guard sustained injuries, the official said, adding at least 683 persons had been arrested for these attacks.

Around 30 health professionals had been also attacked during this period, the official said.

Police have traced at least 649 people, who violated quarantine norms in the state, excluding the financial capital, the official said.

At least 85,309 phone calls were handled by various police control rooms across the state in connection with the virus, he said.

Police have registered 1,281 offences of illegal transport and seized 53,330 vehicles which had come on roads in violation of lockdown rules, the officail said.

A fine of Rs 3.56 crore has been collected from violators by the police for various offences during this period, he said.