'Taking Law Into Own Hands Is Wrong': Eknath Shinde Reacts To Palghar Hospital Assault; Warns Of Party Action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Palghar: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday condemned the alleged assault on staff at a Palghar hospital by Shiv Sena office bearers, calling the incident “unfortunate” and warning that those involved would face action from the party.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Shinde said assaulting doctors or hospital employees was unacceptable and stressed that any grievance should have been addressed through legal means.

“Beating up doctors or hospital staff is wrong. Even if there was any fault on their part, legal action should have been taken. If there was a provision to take legal action, that should have been followed,” Shinde said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Palghar hospital issue, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "The incident that took place at the hospital in Palghar is unfortunate, and Shiv Sena will not tolerate such incidents. Beating up doctors or hospital staff is wrong. Even if there was any… pic.twitter.com/WUnIL3uaiN — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026

Emphasising that nobody should take the law into their own hands, the Deputy Chief Minister said the party would also act against those found involved.

“Those who have taken the law into their own hands are not authorised to represent Shiv Sena. The party will also take action against them, suspend them, and remove them from the party,” Shinde added.

Dahi Handi participants hospitalised

The controversy stems from a Dahi Handi event organised near the Shiv Sena district chief's office at Shivaji Chowk on the Palghar-Manor highway on September 5.

Several members of participating Govinda troupes sustained injuries while forming human pyramids and were subsequently taken to the nearby Hospital for treatment.

ShivSena functionaries create ruckus at Palghar hospital



Over treatment of an injured Govinda team member, doctors and staff were allegedly abused and threatened with vandalism. A staffer was also allegedly assaulted. A case has been registered against 17 pic.twitter.com/DbYyi2dh8T — Suhas Birhade ↗️ (@Suhas_News) September 6, 2026

According to information from the hospital, seven injured people were treated during the night. Two complained of chest injuries, while five suffered injuries involving the head, spine and shoulder.

Some of the patients also underwent CT scans and X-rays as part of their medical evaluation. Doctors had reportedly advised 24-hour observation in cases involving head and spinal injuries.

Shiv Sena office bearers allegedly storm hospital

The dispute reportedly began over payment for treatment and diagnostic procedures. Following which several Shiv Sena office bearers allegedly entered the hospital at around 1.15 am and questioned medical staff over the CT scans conducted on the injured patients.

The situation subsequently escalated, with a Shiv Sena city chief allegedly slapping a hospital employee and even threatening a woman staff member.

Visuals purportedly capturing the confrontation and assault have since gone viral on social media, prompting criticism and raising concerns over the alleged conduct of those involved.

Case registered against 17

Following a complaint by the hospital, Palghar Police registered a case against 17 people, including Shiv Sena Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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