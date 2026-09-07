Palghar Hospital Assault: Shiv Sena's Rahul Gharat Arrested After Surrendering Before Police |

Palghar: Shiv Sena city chief Rahul Gharat, the main accused in the alleged assault on staff at a Palghar hospital, was arrested on Monday after he surrendered before the police.

The incident, allegedly involving several office bearers of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, occurred following Dahi Handi celebrations on September 5.

Several Govindas had sustained injuries while forming human pyramids during a Dahi Handi event organised near the Shiv Sena district chief's office at Shivaji Chowk on the Palghar-Manor highway. The injured were subsequently taken to the nearby Relief Hospital for treatment.

ShivSena functionaries create ruckus at Palghar hospital



Over treatment of an injured Govinda team member, doctors and staff were allegedly abused and threatened with vandalism. A staffer was also allegedly assaulted. A case has been registered against 17 pic.twitter.com/DbYyi2dh8T — Suhas Birhade ↗️ (@Suhas_News) September 6, 2026

Some of the patients underwent CT scans and X-rays as part of their medical evaluation. Doctors had reportedly advised 24-hour observation for patients who had suffered head and spinal injuries.

Dispute over treatment, diagnostic procedures

According to reports, a dispute subsequently broke out over payment for treatment and diagnostic procedures. Several Shiv Sena office bearers allegedly entered the hospital at around 1.15 am and questioned the medical staff over the CT scans conducted on the injured Govindas.

The situation allegedly escalated when Gharat slapped a hospital employee and threatened women staff members.

Visuals purportedly capturing the incident subsequently went viral on social media, drawing criticism over the alleged conduct of the Shiv Sena office bearers.

Read Also Palghar Hospital Row: 17 Booked After Dispute Over Treatment Of Injured Govindas

Following a complaint lodged by the hospital, Palghar Police registered a case against 17 people, including Shiv Sena Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to reports.

Palghar MLA demands case against doctors

Meanwhile, Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit visited the Palghar police station on Monday and demanded that a case also be registered against doctors at the hospital.

Gavit alleged that doctors and hospital staff had forced the injured Govindas to remain at the facility and undergo MRI and CT scans.

However, an investigation is underway to trace the other accused who have been named in the complaint.

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