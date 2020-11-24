Taking a flight, train or driving to Maharashtra? All you need to know if you are coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa

Here's all you need to know about the new rules:

1. Regarding travel by flight

All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test report.

Before boarding, passengers will have to show it to the teams at the arrival airport.

The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of the scheduled time of landing at Airports in Maharashtra.

Passengers without RT-PCR test reports will have to compulsorily undergo the test at the concerned airports at their own cost.

The airport will arrange for the testing and charge the passengers directly.

Only after undertaking the test will the passenger be allowed to go home by the airport operator.

In case of a positive test report, the airport operator will facilitate contact tracing.