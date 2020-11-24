Taking a flight, train or driving to Maharashtra? All you need to know if you are coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa

As the COVID-19 cases are surging n the parts of the country, several states are imposing restrictions like lockdowns, night curfews. In one such decision, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday that people travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report with them.
Here's all you need to know about the new rules:
1. Regarding travel by flight
All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test report.
Before boarding, passengers will have to show it to the teams at the arrival airport.
The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight.
The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of the scheduled time of landing at Airports in Maharashtra.
Passengers without RT-PCR test reports will have to compulsorily undergo the test at the concerned airports at their own cost.
The airport will arrange for the testing and charge the passengers directly.
Only after undertaking the test will the passenger be allowed to go home by the airport operator.
In case of a positive test report, the airport operator will facilitate contact tracing.
Those with positive reports will be contacted and treated as per the existing protocol.
2. Regarding travel by train
All passengers travelling to Maharashtra by trains originating or having halt/stop at stations in the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test
The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra
3. Regarding travel by road
The Concerned District Collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that the passengers coming from the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall be tested for symptoms.
The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and go to their home to recuperate.
Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test.
If the Antigen test comes negative, the passengers will be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra.
Passengers not testing/found Covid positive shall be sent to Covid care Centre (CCC) for further care.
The cost of further care including CCC shall be borne by the passenger themselves.
