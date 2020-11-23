Coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat & Goa? Must show -ve RT-PCR report; road travellers to be tested for Covid symptoms, thermally scanned

Mumbai: Even as corona cases rise in the state, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has not completely banned railway and air travel between Delhi and Mumbai but has made the RT-PCR test mandatory.

Those coming by air or train from the National Capital Region (Delhi), Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa must show 'RT-PCR test negative' reports before boarding and on arrival at their destination. The Airports Authority of India has been urged to check the report before allowing passengers to board flights.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of the scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra. For rail travel, the RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in the state.

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that a fresh Covid 19 wave would be a tsunami, the state government on Monday issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Passengers without RT-PCR test reports will have to compulsorily undergo the test at the concerned airports at their own cost. The airport will arrange for the testing and charge the passengers directly. Only after undertaking the test will the passenger be allowed to go home by the airport operator. In case of a positive test report, the airport operator will facilitate contact tracing. Those with positive reports will be contacted and treated as per existing protocol.

In case of railway passengers without 'RT-PCR test negative' reports, they will be screened for symptoms and their temperatures checked at their destination. Those passengers without symptoms will be allowed to go home. However, passengers with symptoms will be segregated and will undergo antigen tests and if these are negative, then they will be allowed to go home.

Further, passengers not found Covid-positive will be sent to Covid Care Centres for further care. The cost of further care will have to be borne by the passengers.

In case of air and railway travellers, the concerned municipal commissioners and district collectors will be the nodal officers and ensure that the given instructions are followed strictly.

As far as road travel is concerned, the concerned district collectors of land border districts will make arrangements to ensure that passengers from these destinations will be tested for symptoms, including body temperature.

Those without symptoms will be allowed entry while those with symptoms will have the option of turning back and going home to recuperate. Passengers with symptoms will be separated and undergo the antigen test and if it is negative, they may be allowed to travel further in Maharashtra.