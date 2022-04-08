Take decision on pending proposals: BJP's Nitesh Rane to BMC chief Chahal

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written to BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and reminded him about 123 proposals that are still pending for the bid of BMC.

As the earlier Standing committee headed by Yashwant Jadhav had not taken any decision on the 123 proposals and given that the tenure of all cooperators has been ended, there is no standing committee that will take any call on these pending proposals. Therefore, Rane has requested BMC chief to look into these 123 proposals and take a decision.

“So far Chahal was not seen taking any quick decision. When BJP raised its voice against de-silting of nullahs and rivers in Mumbai, he passed the pending proposals related to it after 25 days. This raises doubts in the minds of the common people. On 6th April 2022 Chahal had passed some 8 proposals. The doubt which comes to our mind is the last pending proposals which last standing committee didn’t pass may be due to their tie-up with contractors didn’t work out but now you are BMC commissioner and you are administrator so you should examine all proposals carefully and pass it. It gives us a feeling that there is pressure on you from the Shivsena party,” said Nitesh Rane is his letter

Nitesh further writes to Chahal saying you should not selectively pass the proposals. If proposals are not viable then you should reject them immediately but by passing selective proposals we get a feeling that you are supporting Shivsena Party and their corruption.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:02 PM IST