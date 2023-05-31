 Switzerland to create Innovation Platform for businesses, universities in India: Dr Ralf Heckner after meeting Maha Guv Ramesh Bais
The Ambassador of Switzerland to India Dr Ralf Heckner was speaking to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais during a courtesy call at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Tuesday (May 30).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Stating that 330 Swiss companies are working in India, with half the companies operating in Maharashtra, the Ambassador of Switzerland to India Dr Ralf Heckner said the country is contemplating on creating an 'Innovation Platform' where businesses and universities will work together.

He said such platform will have premier institutions like IITs on board and added that if the experiment succeeds, it will be replicated in 22 other countries.

The Ambassador was speaking to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais during a courtesy call at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Tuesday (May 30).

The Ambassador told the Governor that he had met the heads of public and private universities in Pune. He added that Switzerland is looking forward to investment and innovation from India.

Switzerland to ink a Free Trade Agreement with India

The Ambassador told the Governor that Switzerland is working closely with India to ink a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He said FTA will help India realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Maharashtra, Governor Ramesh Bais spoke of promoting university level collaboration between Maharashtra and Switzerland and stressed the need to promote student- exchange, faculty -exchange and cultural exchange. The Consul General of Switzerland in Mumbai Martin Maier was also present.

