Suspicious Death Of Prisoner In Kalyan's Aadharwadi Jail Sparks Outrage; Family Alleges Delay In Medical Treatment | AI Generated Image

Kalyan: A suspicious death of a prisoner lodged at the Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan has sparked outrage, with the deceased’s family alleging negligence on the part of the jail administration. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Pawar, who was in judicial custody in connection with a criminal case.

According to a report by NDTV Marathi, Pawar reportedly complained of chest pain at around 5 pm on Tuesday while inside the jail premises. However, instead of being rushed for immediate medical treatment, he was allegedly shifted to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar nearly four hours later, at around 9 pm. His relatives have claimed that the delay in treatment ultimately led to his death.

The incident has once again brought Aadharwadi Jail into the spotlight, with serious questions being raised over the functioning of the jail administration. Family members of the deceased alleged that despite his deteriorating condition, timely medical assistance was not provided.

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Adding to the controversy, relatives also alleged that no ambulance was used to transport Pawar to the hospital. Instead, he was reportedly taken in the private Bolero vehicle of the jail superintendent. The family questioned why immediate medical action was not taken after Pawar first complained of chest pain.

Following news of the death, angry relatives gathered at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar and created a ruckus while demanding strict action against those responsible, reported NDTV Marathi. The Pawar family has warned of launching a major protest if justice is not delivered in the matter.

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The incident has triggered demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the prisoner’s death. Whether there was negligence on the part of the jail authorities is expected to become clear only after an official probe.

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