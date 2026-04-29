Custodial Death Sparks Tension At Beed District Hospital, Family Alleges Torture | Sourced

Beed: Tension prevailed at the district hospital on Tuesday after a 27-year-old man died in custody, with his family alleging police torture and medical negligence.

The deceased, Ashish Ashok Dhiwar, a resident of Kalegaon Ghat in Kaij tehsil, was under judicial custody in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He died around 8:15 am in the prisoners’ ward of the Beed District Hospital after his health reportedly worsened on Monday evening.

According to officials, Dhiwar had been arrested by the Kaij police and later shifted to the Beed District Jail after police remand. He was taken to the hospital when his condition deteriorated. However, his family and activists have refused to accept the body, alleging that he died due to custodial violence and lack of proper medical care.

Ajinkya Chandane, who met the family, accused the police of assaulting Dhiwar during custody. He claimed the victim was beaten during remand, leading to serious internal injuries. The family also alleged that he was threatened not to speak about the assault before a magistrate.

Activists further criticised the hospital administration, calling conditions in the prisoners’ ward inadequate. They alleged there were no basic facilities such as fans and proper lighting and that CCTV cameras were not working. Questions were also raised about the treatment given to the victim, with claims that timely medical attention was not provided.

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A memorandum has been submitted to Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke, demanding action against both police personnel and hospital staff. Protesters also alleged that family members were mistreated when they sought updates on the patient’s condition.

The family and members of the Dalit community have demanded that an FIR be registered against those responsible and that a high-level inquiry be conducted. They have said they will not perform the last rites until action is taken.

District authorities have increased monitoring in the area to prevent any law-and-order issues. A post-mortem will be conducted as per protocol in custodial death cases, while further investigation is awaited.