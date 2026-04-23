Assault Allegations Inside Beed District Jail Raise Security Concerns

Beed District Jail | File Photo

Beed: Serious questions have been raised over security at the district jail in Beed after an inmate alleged he was assaulted inside the prison. The issue came to light after an audio clip surfaced, in which the prisoner claimed he was beaten and his complaints were ignored.

According to sources, the alleged incident involved an accused linked to the murder case of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The clash reportedly took place inside a barrack and was triggered by a dispute over seating space. Another inmate is said to have attacked the prisoner during the argument.

In the audio clip, the inmate can be heard saying that he was assaulted and that jail authorities did not take action despite his complaints. He also claimed that he was threatened with transfer if he continued to raise the issue.

However, Jail Superintendent Ramraje Chandane has denied the allegations. He said the inmate has given a written statement stating that he has no complaint about any assault.

The issue has also taken a political turn. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) district president Swapnil Galdhar has alleged that there are attempts to suppress the matter. He has demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The episode has once again put the functioning and security of the Beed district jail under scrutiny. Authorities are expected to look into the matter further.