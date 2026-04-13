Beed: Murder Case Takes New Turn as Santosh Deshmukh’s Brother Alleges Pressure & Intimidation | Sourced

Beed: Fresh allegations by the brother of former Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh have added a new dimension to the murder case, with claims of pressure, intimidation and attempts to derail the investigation.

Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the deceased, alleged that he was pressured to withdraw the case and that efforts were made to defame him and weaken his resolve. He made these statements while speaking to the media after meeting Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat on Saturday.

A delegation, which also included Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suresh Dhas from Ashti, met the police official to discuss the matter.

Dhananjay Deshmukh’s claims come days after similar allegations were made by Santosh Deshmukh’s brother-in-law, Dadasaheb Khindkar, following his release from prison. Deshmukh has now publicly backed Khindkar’s version.

According to Deshmukh, there was an attempt to call him to a specific location under the pretext of settling the murder case. He said a witness had approached him, suggesting that the matter could be resolved, but he chose not to go.

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‘Attempts Were Made To Defame’

He further alleged that comparisons were deliberately drawn between Khindkar’s case and the Santosh Deshmukh murder investigation to influence the proceedings. “I am speaking about this after 13 months,” he said.

Deshmukh also claimed that attempts were being made to defame him and put him under psychological pressure. He maintained that he would continue his fight for justice.

Earlier, Khindkar had alleged that there were efforts to broker a compromise by linking the withdrawal of charges against him with the withdrawal of the murder case. He claimed that a false case had been filed against him using an old video and that he had been framed.

‘Massajog By-Election Unopposed’

Khindkar had also accused some individuals of being habitual offenders and substance abusers who had filed false complaints against villagers.

Meanwhile, the delegation also discussed local law-and-order concerns with the police, including rising incidents of theft and house break-ins in Massajog.

Dhananjay Deshmukh said they had hoped for the upcoming Massajog village by-election to be uncontested but added that in a democracy, everyone has the right to contest elections.