Bhoiwada Police Register Case Against Relatives Of Deceased Patient For Allegedly Assaulting KEM Hospital Staff And Security Personnel | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against the relatives of a 19-year-old patient who died while undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Parel, following allegations that they assaulted hospital staff and security personnel after his death.

Complaint filed by nurse Tejaswini Patil.

According to the police, the case has been filed based on a complaint by nurse Tejaswini Atul Patil, 34, who was on night duty in Ward No. 41 of the hospital’s new building on April 27 at around 9 pm. The patient, Ganesh Maruti Kolekar, had been admitted since March 27, 2026, suffering from a liver-related illness, and was being treated as an inpatient. His mother, Shantabai Kolekar, 55, was staying with him during his hospitalization.

The FIR states that around 1 am on April 28, the patient experienced breathing difficulties and was found unconscious. Medical staff immediately provided oxygen support, checked blood sugar levels, and contacted doctors. After a series of emergency interventions, including CPR and ventilator support, doctors declared the patient dead at around 2 am following cardiac monitoring.

Relatives arrived at 5 am, questioned staff

Later, at around 5 am, several relatives of the deceased allegedly arrived at the ward and questioned the hospital staff about the cause of death. The complainant stated that despite attempts to explain that doctors would provide clarification, the situation escalated. It is alleged that Gayabai Sawant and another woman verbally abused and physically assaulted the nurse.

Security personnel Sunita Rahul Salunkhe, Balaji Raghunath Munde, and Balasaheb Tukaram Basare, who intervened were also allegedly attacked and verbally abused by other relatives, including Balaram Sawant and Babasaheb Jadhav, according to the complaint. The incident is further alleged to have disrupted official duties and hospital operations.

Based on the complaint, police have registered an offence under Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, along with Sections 132, 121(1), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

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