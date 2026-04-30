Maharashtra Forms Green Commission To Plant 300 Crore Trees By 2047, CM Devendra Fadnavis To Head Governing Council For Forest Cover Expansion

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: In a major push towards clean and sustainable power, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved an ambitious Rs12,303 crore green energy initiative titled ‘Maharashtra: Accelerating Green Energy and Storage Technologies Integration in Connected Grid (MAGESTIC)’. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Commission handles planning, funding, monitoring

The project aims to significantly increase the share of renewable energy in the state’s energy mix from the current 17 per cent to 50 per cent by 2030. It focuses on strengthening transmission infrastructure, integrating renewable energy into the grid, and developing advanced energy storage technologies.

As part of the plan, the state will undertake large-scale upgrades to its power transmission network, including the construction of new substations and transmission lines, along with modernization of existing systems. A major component of the scheme is the promotion of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), with a target capacity of 16,000 MWh to ensure grid stability and efficient energy management.

The Cabinet has also approved the submission of the project’s preliminary report to the Department of Economic Affairs for further financial processing. Around 70 per cent of the total project cost—amounting to ₹8,616 crore—will be financed through loans from the World Bank, while the remaining 30 per cent will be contributed by state power utilities.

Key state-run companies, including Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco), Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) and Maharashtra Renewable Energy Development Agency (MREL), will be responsible for loan repayment and execution of various components.

Aligns with National Forest Policy 1988

Additionally, the state government will provide equity support of Rs 1,377 crore to MSEDCL in a phased manner between 2026 and 2031.

The project also includes the construction of 40 new substations, expansion of transmission capacity, and installation of high-efficiency conductors to improve power flow. Technical studies will be conducted for pumped storage hydroelectric projects at key locations such as Koyna, Panshet and Varsgaon to further enhance storage capacity and renewable integration.

Officials said the scheme will play a crucial role in meeting the state’s rising electricity demand through clean energy sources, while also improving grid reliability and resilience in the face of climate change challenges.

The MAGESTIC project will be implemented over a five-year period from 2026 to 2031. A dedicated cell and monitoring mechanism will be set up within the Energy Department to ensure effective execution.

With this decision, Maharashtra is set to take a significant step towards strengthening its green energy ecosystem and ensuring long-term energy security.

Boosts climate resilience and long-term planning

Moreover, The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the establishment of an academic chair in the name of B. R. Ambedkar at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The initiative aims to promote Dr Ambedkar’s ideas on social justice, constitutional democracy, economic equality and human rights at the global level. As part of the move, doctoral scholarships will also be offered in his name.The chair will encourage interdisciplinary research in areas such as constitutional studies, social equity, economic redistribution, labour rights, federalism and inclusive governance. The government said the step will help establish a world-class research platform dedicated to Ambedkar’s legacy and thought.

In another decision, In a major environmental initiative, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the formation of the Green Maharashtra Commission to achieve the ambitious target of planting 300 crore trees by 2047. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The commission will be responsible for planning, implementation, monitoring and funding of the large-scale plantation drive. The Chief Minister will head the governing council, with the Deputy Chief Minister as vice-chairperson and key ministers as co-vice chairpersons.The move comes as the state aims to increase its forest and tree cover from the current 21.25 per cent to 33 per cent, in line with the National Forest Policy 1988. Officials said the commission will play a crucial role in long-term environmental planning and climate resilience efforts.

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