Watermelon Sales Drop 30% At APMC Market Amid Pydhonie Death Rumours, Traders Refute Claims | Pics | Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: Watermelon sales at the APMC fruit market have dropped by nearly 30 per cent following rumours linking the fruit to a suspected food poisoning death in Pydhoni, traders said.

Traders suggest other factors or foul play

Fruit Market Director Sanjay Pansare said that while demand has declined sharply, prices remain stable at Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg. He added that traders strongly refute claims that watermelon alone could have caused the reported death, suggesting the possibility of other contributing factors or foul play.

Traders further said that around two months ago, watermelon prices were higher at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg. However, rates declined to the current Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg after exports slowed due to an international conflict, increasing domestic supply.

360 tonnes supplied daily to Mumbai

“At present, around 40 vehicles carrying nearly 9 tonnes of watermelon arrive at the market daily, translating to approximately 360 tonnes supplied across Mumbai. There have been no similar incidents reported elsewhere,” Pansare said, urging consumers not to believe unverified rumours.

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Traders warned that the sudden drop in demand could lead to significant wastage, as watermelons exposed to prolonged heat risk spoilage if not sold in time. They also emphasized that watermelon is a seasonal summer fruit beneficial for hydration and health.

The fruit is sourced from various regions, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. Traders have appealed to citizens to continue purchasing without fear, while authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the reported incident.

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