Maharashtra Mandates Digital Degree Certificates On DigiLocker Immediately After Results Declaration

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move aimed at easing academic and career transitions for students, the Maharashtra government has directed universities to make degree certificates available digitally immediately after results are declared. The initiative, announced on Wednesday by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, seeks to eliminate delays that often occur between result announcements and formal convocations.

Ends delays between results and convocation

Traditionally, students receive their degree certificates only during convocation ceremonies, which can take place months after results are published. This gap has posed challenges for those applying to foreign universities, scholarships, internships, and job opportunities, where submission of official degree documents within strict deadlines is mandatory.

Under the new directive, universities will upload verified degree certificates on DigiLocker, a government-backed cloud platform that allows citizens to securely store and access official documents in digital format. The system also enables easy sharing and verification of certificates by institutions and employers.

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No missed opportunities due to delays

Speaking on the decision, Patil emphasised that students should not miss out on academic or professional opportunities due to administrative delays. He stated that once a student has successfully completed their course and results have been formally declared, institutions must ensure that verified digital certificates are made available without delay.

The minister added that DigiLocker will provide a reliable and accessible solution, allowing students to retrieve their documents anytime and from anywhere. The digital certificates are expected to hold the same validity as physical copies, streamlining application processes both in India and abroad.

The move is part of a broader push towards digitisation in higher education and improved student services across Maharashtra’s universities.

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