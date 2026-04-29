Shahapur Residents Plan Human Chain Protest As Temperatures Hit 46°C, Blame Infrastructure Projects |

Bhiwandi: With temperatures reportedly soaring up to 46°C, Shahapur taluka is witnessing growing public outrage over what residents describe as severe environmental degradation caused by large-scale infrastructure projects. In response citizens, environmentalists, and local groups are preparing to launch a massive human chain protest to draw the government’s attention to the worsening ecological crisis.

Deforestation and hill cutting blamed

According to local residents and nature activists the construction of major road projects, including the Mumbai–Agra Highway and the Hindu hiṛdayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, has led to extensive deforestation and hill cutting. These developments, along with excessive groundwater extraction and other ongoing projects, are being blamed for disturbing the region’s ecological balance.

Shahapur once known for its relatively cooler climate is now experiencing extreme heat conditions. Locals claim that the large-scale felling of thousands of mature trees for highway expansion has significantly contributed to the temperature rise. Although authorities had promised compensatory afforestation, residents allege that visible large-scale plantation efforts have not materialized on the ground.

Thousands of mature trees felled

The situation has changed drastically over the past few years. What used to be a pleasant climate has now turned unbearable during summers said concerned citizens, pointing to the direct impact of environmental disruption on daily life.

Amid this backdrop, a collective movement is taking shape. Citizens, students, youth groups, and environmental enthusiasts are coming together to organize a large-scale human chain protest aimed at highlighting the issue at the state level. Organizers believe that a united public demonstration will compel authorities to acknowledge and address the environmental concerns.

Human chain planned at state level

As part of the preparations, a preliminary meeting has been scheduled to chalk out the protest strategy. The meeting will be held on Saturday, May 2, at 9:30 PM at the Vaishya Samaj Hall in Shahapur. Key discussions will focus on assessing the environmental damage caused by infrastructure projects and finalizing the date, time, and route for the proposed human chain demonstration.

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Organizers have also indicated that the movement will go beyond local participation and aim to draw attention from across Maharashtra. A broader strategy to amplify the issue statewide is expected to be formulated during the meeting.

Calling it a crucial moment for Shahapur’s future and the well-being of coming generations, organizers have urged citizens to rise above political differences and participate in large numbers. This is about our environment and the air we breathe. It is time to stand united they emphasized.

The movement is expected to see participation from a wide cross-section of society, including students, journalists, doctors, teachers, traders, farmers, lawyers, environmental activists, and members of various social and political organizations.

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