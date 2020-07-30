Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu records statement with Bihar Police in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Bihar Police team, which has arrived in Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput following an FIR by his father, has recorded the statement of Meetu Singh, sister of the late actor.

Meetu Singh's statement was recorded at a private residence in Versova. The same team has also reportedly visited Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai but the actress was missing from her home at the time. As per sources, the police met Meetu Singh after she left the Mumbai crime office, reports indiatoday.in.

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed the FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station, accusing six people, including Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20).