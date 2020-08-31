Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Rhea quizzed by CBI for 3rd time

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the third successive day on Sunday and left the DRDO guesthouse after almost nine hours of questioning. She was accompanied by her brother, Showik, who is also being grilled by the agency. Meanwhile, the CBI has also sent summons to Rajput's sister Meetu Singh to appear before them on Monday.

According to agency sources, on the third day of CBI enquiries, Rhea was questioned by the officials on the lines of financial aspects pertaining to if she had taken any money from Rajput, what was her role in the company founded by her boyfriend and was she in control of her boyfriend's finances, as alleged by the late actor's family. CBI officials also enquired with Rhea the source of money in the company and if she benefited from those finances.

Meanwhile, the CBI has summoned Rajput's sister Meetu Singh on Monday, where she is most likely to be questioned about the late actor's ties with his family and father KK Singh, which will be followed by questions pertaining to why did she leave her brother's Bandra residence days before he hanged himself to death and what was the sequence of events leading upto June 14.