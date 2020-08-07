Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Rhea Chakraborty won't appear before ED today

Mumbai: Adding more to the drama in the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the alleged prime accused Rhea Chakraborty on Friday refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is also investigating the financial aspects in the case.
Notably, the ED had summoned Chakraborty, who has been accused of allegedly transferring a "huge amount" from Sushant's bank accounts, to appear before it. The agency is said to be quizzing the actress even regarding her two flats in Khar, which she had bought recently.
However, Chakraborty has refused to present herself to the anti-money laundering agency. "My client would not be appearing before the ED today (Friday)," confirmed her advocate Satish Maneshinde to FPJ.
"She has requested for a postponement of recording her statements by the ED till the Supreme Court hears her petition for transferring the probe," Maneshinde added.
May it be noted that the SC is already seized with a plea filed by Chakraborty seeking to transfer the probe from Patna Police to Mumbai.
The Patna police had been investigating the FIR lodged by Sushant's father accusing Chakraborty of harassing his son and abetting his suicide. The FIR also alleged that she forced him to change his contact number only to keep him away from his family.
However, now this FIR has been taken over for further probe by the CBI. But Rhea's counsel Maneshinde has maintained that the CBI has no jurisdiction to investigate since the Maharashtra government has not given its consent for the probe.
"Also, the SC is yet to decide whether to transfer the probe from Patna to Mumbai. And Patna has no jusridiction in the matter since the death and the alleged money transfer took place in Mumbai and not Bihar. Thus, the CBI probe too is without jurisdiction," Maneshinde added.
