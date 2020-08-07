Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Rhea Chakraborty won't appear before ED today

Mumbai: Adding more to the drama in the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the alleged prime accused Rhea Chakraborty on Friday refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is also investigating the financial aspects in the case.

Notably, the ED had summoned Chakraborty, who has been accused of allegedly transferring a "huge amount" from Sushant's bank accounts, to appear before it. The agency is said to be quizzing the actress even regarding her two flats in Khar, which she had bought recently.

However, Chakraborty has refused to present herself to the anti-money laundering agency. "My client would not be appearing before the ED today (Friday)," confirmed her advocate Satish Maneshinde to FPJ.

"She has requested for a postponement of recording her statements by the ED till the Supreme Court hears her petition for transferring the probe," Maneshinde added.