Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty, family to appear before ED again today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty, her father Inderjit Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty again today (Monday) for questioning in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

This will be the second time that ED will question Rhea Chakraborty and her father Inderjit, while it will be for the third time that her brother Showik will appear before the central probe agency. Along with these three, the ED has also summoned Siddharth Pithani who did not appear on Saturday.

Earlier, the ED questioned Showik for nearly 18 hours. He had arrived at the ED office on Saturday at around 12 pm and the questioning continued till 6:30 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In the FIR, the agency has named Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indarjit Chakraborty, her mother Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, and his former business manager Shruti Modi.

According to ANI, the officials have got hold of electronic evidence in connection with the case and they are also searching for phone records of conversations between Rhea and her father and brother.

The FIR filed by the agency is based on the one registered by Bihar Police in Patna, which names Rhea, her parents, her brother and from two others for suspected offences of criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.