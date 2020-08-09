Rhea shares WhatsApp messages from Sushant calling his sister ‘pure evil’ and ‘manipulative’

Bollywood actress and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation she had with the actor, in which he discussed about his sister Priyanka’s behaviour with Rhea.

The chats were shared with India Today, which revealed the altercation he had with Priyanka.

The chats begin with Sushant praising Rhea’s family, especially her brother Showik. He states, “Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar.”

“You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye,” continued Sushant.

Rajput further adds that he is worried about Priyanka citing her as “pure evil”. He states that she is manipulating Sid Bhai (his roommate Siddharth Pithani).