Rhea shares WhatsApp messages from Sushant calling his sister ‘pure evil’ and ‘manipulative’

Bollywood actress and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation she had with the actor, in which he discussed about his sister Priyanka’s behaviour with Rhea.
The chats were shared with India Today, which revealed the altercation he had with Priyanka.
The chats begin with Sushant praising Rhea’s family, especially her brother Showik. He states, “Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar.”
“You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye,” continued Sushant.
Rajput further adds that he is worried about Priyanka citing her as “pure evil”. He states that she is manipulating Sid Bhai (his roommate Siddharth Pithani).
Sushant then writes addressing Priyanka, “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol…”
However, the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed that "Sushant believed Rhea and had an altercation with his sister Priyanka and Priyanka couldn't even believe that Sushant would get manipulated this way but she wanted peace.”
He added, "Sushant realised his mistake and after saying sorry, he settled the issue with Priyanka. He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days. Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other's strongest emotional support."
Earlier, Rhea revealed the only two things of her late boyfriend. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has shared a photo of a "gratitude list" written by Sushant on Rhea's notebook, where he has mentioned that he is grateful for his life and the presence of Rhea's family in his life.
She also shared a photo the late actor's sipper with "Chhichhore" -- the title of Sushant's 2019 hit -- written on it.
"The only property of Sushant that I possess. And this is his handwriting lillu is showik (her brother), bebu is me, sir is my dad, ma'am is my mom, fudge is his dog," Rhea explained the names on the note.
The note is undated and it comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and former manager Shruti Modi for over eight hours in connection with the money laundering probe, in the wake of Sushant's death.
Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering among other charges in an FIR filed by the late actor's father KK Singh.
