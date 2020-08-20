Sushant Singh Rajput case: State govt appoints a nodal officer for coordination

A day after the Supreme Court order, a 16-member CBI team reached Mumbai to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The team, which has been exempted from the quarantine and corona protocol by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was received by personnel from their Mumbai office and will be lodged in a city hotel and is expected to embark on the probe from Friday, after meeting city police officials.

A senior BMC official, who did not wish to be named, said the central investigation agency had applied for exemption from the home quarantine rule. "They are on official duty and sought an exemption, which has been given," said the official.



The CBI team has been further divided into three. The first team will look into documents and the case diary, while the second team will interrogate Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The third team will investigate the claims of the 'Dubai mafia' link and the Bollywood connection, if any. The state government has appointed IPS Officer Suvez Haq as the nodal officer, to coordinate between Mumbai Police and the CBI team. The state government has already clarified that it will not hold a parallel inquiry into the case but cooperate with the CBI in its investigation.

The CBI officers are expected to visit the Bandra flat where Sushant was found dead on June 14. They will also call the first five persons who arrived at the flat after his death. The team will meet Meetu Singh, one of the sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, in order to get more details. It will also take possession of a case diary, a panchnama (evidence collected in the presence of five persons), forensic and autopsy reports.

Minutes before the CBI team's arrival, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh met Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at Mantralaya and discussed details about the procedure to hand over all documents pertaining to the investigation conducted thus far by Mumbai Police in the SSR death case. The police have recorded the statements of more than 45 persons, in Marathi. These wil have to be translated into English before their transfer to the CBI team.

A home department official who is a part of the coordination team, told The Free Press Journal that the CBI would base its probe on the FIR report filed by Patna Police, which mainly relates to SSR's monetary transactions. ''However, Mumbai Police have carried out an investigation after it filed the accident death report (ADR). The Supreme Court in its order has not prohibited the Mumbai Police from investigating, nor has it asked them to transfer the ADR to the CBI team. As of now, Mumbai Police will cooperate with the CBI but it may resume its probe and call persons in future. That option still remains with Mumbai Police,'' the official said.

