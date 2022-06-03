Surge in COVID 19 cases: Centre asks Maharashtra to keep strict watch & take pre-emptive action to curb spread of infection | - PTI

Focus on test, track, treat, vaccination & Covid Appropriate Behaviour

New 4,883 cases in the week ending June 3 accounts for 23.19% of India’s 21,055 new cases

Six districts Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Palghar are under scanner due to rise in weekly cases and positivity which needed focused intervention

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has raised an alarm. in a letter to Maharashtra health Secretary Pradeep Vyas on Friday has asked to keep a strict watch and take pre-emptive action to curb the emerging spread of infection. He further asked the state to step up implementation of tests, track, treat, and vaccination as the weekly new cases increased to 4,883 on the week ending June 3 from 2471 in the week ending May 27, accounting for 23.19% of India’s new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.5% to 3.1%.

Bhushan has said that there are a few states which are reporting a large contribution to India’s 21,055 cases reported in the week ending June 3 indicating the possibility of a localized spread of infection. ‘’There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,’’ he added.

‘’While analysing district wise COVID-19 situations, it is observed that 6 districts namely Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Palghar have recorded an increase in weekly cases and positivity which require focused intervention from the state administration. The state is requested to refer to the directions issued by the ministry on April 8, 2022, for strategic areas of intervention like relaxation in various activities, testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and community engagement with an increased focus on evidence-based decision making,’’ said Bhushan.

Further, Bhushan has asked the state to focus on Covid Appropriate Behaviour, monitoring clusters of new COVID 19 cases, and adequate resting as per guidelines. In addition, the state will have to pay attention to monitoring Influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.

Moreover, the state will also have to focus on Genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities) and local clusters of cases.

Bhushan’s letter came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the people to follow self discipline to avoid imposition of fresh curbs in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hinted that the state government will make use of masks mandatory if the rise in cases continues.

Read Also Mumbai is monsoon ready: BMC