Mumbai is monsoon ready: BMC

98% Mithi river cleaned

477 pumps

8 pumping stations

71 potential waterlogging spots

2 water tanks with

3 cr litre capacity

500 Navy personnel to keep watch

As the monsoon is just around the corner, the BMC administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Thursday held a meet to review the preparedness for the rainy season. According to the civic body, 105 per cent desilting has been completed, which means that the BMC has crossed the desilting target set for this year.

There are 8 pumping stations to remove storm water; 477 pumps have also been installed in various parts of the city. So far, 98 per cent silt has been removed from Mithi river and the remaining of it will be cleaned in the next 2-3 days.

Also, 71 places have been identified as potential waterlogging spots, including 25, 68 in western suburbs and 11 in eastern suburbs. Elaborating on the arrangements, BMC additional commissioner P Velarasu informed that 5 NDRF teams have been stationed to tackle flood situations, while the Navy and Coast Guards have been asked to remain alert.

The civic body has provided 15 metric tonne cold mix to the 24 wards for filling potholes across the city. The BMC has constructed two water tanks, having a capacity to hold 3 crore litre, below St Xaviers garden and Pramod Mahajan garden at Parel.

This arrangement will help to keep the Hindmata area flood free. The fire brigade, police will keep watch on the city’s six sea shores, six rescue boats and 42 life jackets have also been provided. Five Navy teams will be deployed in Colaba,Worli,Malad,Mankhurd and Ghatkopar and 500 personnel will also be on alert to tackle emergency situations.