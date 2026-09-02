Supriya Sule Leads NCP (SP) Protest In Mumbai Against Inflation, Asks 'How Will Common Man Afford Essentials' - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday led a protest near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai over rising prices of essential commodities and inflation.

Speaking at the protest, Sule said, "It is challenging times. People are being taxed. Food inflation is out of the roof. How does one afford a meal in this country now? Prices of milk, wheat, rice, sugar. How will common man, who is hardworking, live in this country? (GDP numbers) those numbers seem to be very alarming because the experts don't feel so."

Visuals from the protest site were shared live on Sule’s X account, showing NCP (SP) workers raising slogans against the government over the rising prices of essential items, including milk, vegetables grains and other goods.

Speaking at the protest, Sule said, “There are hardly eight days left for the Ganesh festival, and after that, other festivals are coming up back-to-back. If prices of essential goods continue to rise like this, how will a middle-class person afford them while also paying taxes?”

Sule highlights impact on farmers

She further said that inflation was not limited to urban households but was also affecting families in rural areas. According to Sule, farmers are facing mounting debt, with serious incidents such as suicides also being reported.

“The government made a big fuss about loan waivers, but in reality, how much justice has the farmer who grows food grains received? A farmer who solves our food grain problem by being honest with the soil should get justice. Even citizens who come to the city to work are being affected by inflation every day,” Sule said.

She claimed that rising prices were affecting the standard of living of people in both rural and urban areas.

Protesters highlight rising prices

Visuals from the protest showed demonstrators holding banners and raising slogans against the government. Some protesters also purchased essential commodities, including grains and vegetables, at the protest site to highlight the impact of rising prices.

Heavy security was deployed at the protest site, with police personnel monitoring the situation and maintaining law and order.

Sule questions economic assessment

Sule also criticised the Centre’s assessment of the country’s economic situation. Referring to reports highlighting positive economic growth, she said, “A different picture is being shown.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "You are seeing food inflation and how expensive basic amenities have become. It is very, very alarming and a matter of great concern."



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“That is not what the old governors and experts are saying. They are saying something completely different. So, the situation is very, very worrying,” she added.

The protest comes amid reports of increases in the prices of milk, taxi and auto-rickshaw fares, as well as LPG cylinders from September 1, triggering concerns among middle-class and low-income households.