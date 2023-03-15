Supriya Sule approaches union ministers to resolve train passengers issues, help with Baramati project | Twitter

A day after she requested union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav for adding stoppage at Daund for Southbound trains, Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday met Vaishanv and and union minister Piyush Goyal and handed over letter of demands for her contituency.

In a meeting with Vaishav, she again pitched for the stoppage at the imporatant stations in Pune which comes in her constituency. Yesterday she had said that adding stoppage for Southbound trains at Daund station, will ease burden on Pune station. Today, she demanded stop at Bhigwan railway station for Hutatma Express and Solapur bound trains, adding that all trains must hault at Jejuri, Neera and Daund railway stations.

She sought that the mobile connectivity issue in the remote areas of Bhor, Velha, Purandar taluks should be solved and a mobile tower be erected in this area.

In a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Sule sought his help in post-harvesting management projects which will come up in her constituency.

It has been proposed to set up Post Harvest Management Projects in Baramati, Indapur, Daund and Purandar talukas. Under this, 90 percent of the amount will be spent by the central government and the remaining 10 percent by the state government. Highlighting that these projects will give the fair price to produce of farmers in neighbouring areas, and create jobs, she requested Goyal to expediate the work for the same.

