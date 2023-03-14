 Pune: Siddharth Shirole seeks to shift Shivajinagar bus station from Wakdewadi to its original location; govt agrees
It should be noted that the ST stand was shifted for the ongoing Pune Metro work at the site.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Siddharth Shirole | Facebook

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shivajinagar constituency of Pune, Siddharth Shirole on Tuesday sought shifting of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stand to its original place in Pune. 

Shirole demanded that the MSRTC stand be shifted to its previous location in Shivajinagar from Wakdewadi. "Due to metro work, the ST stand at Shivajinagar was shifted to Wakdewadi for three years from 2019. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Maha Metro and MSRTC. As per that Maha Metro was to construct an integrated ST stand after the completion of work," he added. 

In a Calling Attention Motion in assembly, Shirole noted that then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had chalked out an Integrated Development Plan for Shivajinagar ST stand. "However, all the works were stopped during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and no further progress happened regarding Shivajinagar ST stand during that period,” he added.

ST stand will be built at its original spot: Minister Dada Bhuse

After Shirole raised the issue, Minister Dada Bhuse, in assembly, assured to hold a meeting with Maha Metro and MSRTC officials and promised that the ST stand will be built at its original spot. 

It should be noted that the ST stand was shifted for the ongoing Pune Metro work at the site, however, the shifting of the stand is yet to be done following a dispute between the two. The MSRTC officials held meetings with Maha Metro but the issue was not resolved. Due to the current arrangement, the flow of traffic on the old highway has been affected because of the frequent and slow movement of state transport buses in and out of the bus stand.

