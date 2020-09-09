'Supari actor': Shiv Sena's Saamana ahead of Kangana Ranaut's arrival in Mumbai

Shiv Sena on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to actor Kangana Ranaut, called her “supari actor”.
Without naming Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said that supporting 'supari' actress to advance political agenda is also 'haramkhori', which means dishonesty with the soil. The editorial further states that comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and insulting Mumbai Police by wearing khaki uniforms is a sign of degenerate mentality. And, under such circumstances, Union Home Ministry's decision to provide security to her is unfortunate.
"Comparing Mumbai to 'Pak Occupied Kashmir' and insulting the khaki uniform by calling the Mumbai Police a mafia are signs of a deteriorated mentality. Insulting 11 crore Marathi people of Maharashtra and Mumbai seems like a crime like treason. But when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs of the Modi government stands with the people committing such crimes, our 108 martyrs, who laid down their lives for retaining Mumbai as the capital of Maharashtra after independence, will be shedding tears in heaven," Shiv Sena said in Saamana.
"If any person arrogantly challenges the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, then the entire state should be united against it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is directly supporting those who insult Mumbai and the Chief Minister of the state," it added. The Shiv Sena further said that insulting Mumbai is equivalent to making derogatory statements against Mumba Devi, the Goddess of Mumbai.
"Mumbai is the offering of Goddess 'Mumba Devi'. A Koli named 'Munga' established this Goddess, hence her name was first named 'Mungachi Aai' and 'Maha-Ambai'. Some say that Mumbai is the form of 'Mrunmayi'. Our goddess was insulted by comparing her with the Pakistan occupied area. Hindutva and culture, religion and renunciation of 108 martyrs were insulted and by doing such insult, the Central Government is giving respect to the guard of special protection to the person insulted Maharashtra," it said.
Kangana Ranaut had crossed swords with Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week when he said that she should not return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city. The 33-year-old, Himachal Pradesh born "Queen" star came under all-round fire after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and made critical remarks against the city police.
The development comes in the backdrop of actress Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged drug use. The NCB is probing the alleged drugs angle in the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.
