'Supari actor': Shiv Sena's Saamana ahead of Kangana Ranaut's arrival in Mumbai

"If any person arrogantly challenges the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, then the entire state should be united against it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is directly supporting those who insult Mumbai and the Chief Minister of the state," it added. The Shiv Sena further said that insulting Mumbai is equivalent to making derogatory statements against Mumba Devi, the Goddess of Mumbai.

"Mumbai is the offering of Goddess 'Mumba Devi'. A Koli named 'Munga' established this Goddess, hence her name was first named 'Mungachi Aai' and 'Maha-Ambai'. Some say that Mumbai is the form of 'Mrunmayi'. Our goddess was insulted by comparing her with the Pakistan occupied area. Hindutva and culture, religion and renunciation of 108 martyrs were insulted and by doing such insult, the Central Government is giving respect to the guard of special protection to the person insulted Maharashtra," it said.

Kangana Ranaut had crossed swords with Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week when he said that she should not return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city. The 33-year-old, Himachal Pradesh born "Queen" star came under all-round fire after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and made critical remarks against the city police.

The development comes in the backdrop of actress Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged drug use. The NCB is probing the alleged drugs angle in the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.