Sunil Chavan, Son Of Ex-Tuljapur MLA Quits Congress, Set To Join BJP |

Mumbai: The Congress suffered yet another jolt as the high-stakes 2024 Lok Sabha polls started on Friday. Dharashiv leader Sunil Chavan, son of former minister and ex-Tuljapur MLA Madhukarrao Chavan, resigned as Maharashtra Congress committee secretary and the party's primary membership. It's widely speculated that he is poised to join the BJP. Notably, Madhukarrao is expected to remain in the grand old party, but he hasn't taken part in canvassing for the Congress yet.

Earlier, Madhukarrao had met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the latter's visit to Solapur. It is being believed that his son's entry into the BJP was confirmed during this meeting. Since then, speculation was rife that Sunil will pledge allegiance to the saffron party in the presence of state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The latter was expected to take part in Archana Patil's (Ajit camp candidate) show of strength on Friday. Although Bawankule didn't attend the event, Sunil was seen alongside Basavaraj Patil, who recently switched to the BJP from the Congress.

In the Dharashiv constituency, the fight is between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Omraje Nimbalkar and Archana. Initially, it was considered that odds were in Nimbalkar's favour. However, it will be an uphill task for the Sena (UBT) leader as political heavyweights like Chavan and Patil are on the BJP's side. Not to mention, Shinde group leader and guardian minister Tanaji Sawant will pull out all stops to ensure the victory of Mahayuti the coalition of the BJP, Shinde Sena and Ajit's NCP.