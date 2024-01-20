 Sunday Mega Block On 21-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines, No Disruption On Western Line; Check Schedule Here
Updated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Represetnative Pic

Mumbai, January 20: The Mumbai local train services will be affected on Central and Harbour lines on Sunday, January 21, due to a mega block. However, the local trains will run normally on Western, Transharbour and Uran lines on Sunday, January 21. The Central Railway will hold the Sunday mega block on Central and Harbour lines for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.

On Central line, there will be a mega block on Matunga-Mulund Up Fast route from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm. Due to the mega block, fast local trains leaving Thane from 10:50 am to 3:46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further, the trains will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes late.

Mega Block On Harbour Line:

There will be a mega block on Harbour line due to which local trains won't run between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. Consequently, the local trains leaving CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) for Vashi, Belapur and Panvel will be ancelled between 10:34 am to 3:36 pm. Similarly, no trains will run for CSMT from Panvel, Belapur and Vashi between 10:16 am and 3:47 pm.

Sunday Mega Block Details:

During the mega block period, special local trains will be operated on CSMT-Kurla and Panel-Vashi sections. Passengers travelling on Harbour line will be allowed to travel via Thane-Vashi/ Nerul stations from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be no mega block on Western line during the day time.

