FPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Posing As Air India Officials Dupe Job Aspirant Of ₹3.43 Lakh In Navi Mumbai | FPJ Cyber Secure

Police have registered a case against unnamed people for cheating a 22-year-old man of Rs3.43 lakh by promising him a job in Air India. In order to make their con look genuine, the scammers posed as Air India employees and interviewed the victim over video call.

How the fraud unravelled

A resident of Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, the victim was searching for airline jobs on the internet when he received a call from a person claiming to be from Air India, who invited him to a video interview. After a few days, the victim received another call, this time from a woman, who also claimed to represent the airline. The 22-year-old then received a letter informing him that he had been selected, and that training would be imparted in Mumbai. He was also asked to deposit a security fee.

Then onwards, the victim was induced to pay money by the scammers under various pretexts such as security fee, cabin charges, insurance charges, agreement charges and bank account charges. Over a period of time, he ended up paying Rs3.43 lakh into a bank accounts provided by the scammers.

When the demands kept coming, the man decided to call Air India, and the airline told him that he had been misled. The victim filed an FIR on Wednesday.

Case registered

The police have registered a case under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.