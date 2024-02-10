 Sunday Mega Block On 11-02-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central, Harbour & Western Lines; Check All Details Here
Sunday Mega Block On 11-02-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central, Harbour & Western Lines; Check All Details Here

The Central Railway will carry out the Sunday mega block on Central, Harbour and Transhrbour lines. On Western line, a jumbo block will be carried out.

Rahul M Updated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
File image of railway workers during mega block | X

Mumbai, February 10: There will be disruption in local train services in Mumbai on Sunday, February 11, due to a mega block. The Central Railway will carry out the Sunday mega block on Central, Harbour and Transhrbour lines. On Western line, a jumbo block will be carried out. Scroll down to get complete detail of the Sunday mega block on Central, Harbour, Transharbour and Western lines.

On Sunday, February 11, there will be a mega block between Matunga and Mulund stations on slow line from 11:05 AM to 3:35 PM. On Harbour line, a mega block will be carried out between Vashi and Panvel stations from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM. The Central Railway will run special trains between CSMT and Vashi stations during the block period.

On Transharbour line, trains will not run from Thane to Panvel between 11:05 AM and 4:05 PM. Trains between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will continue normally during the block period.

Jumbo Block On Western Line:

A five-hour jumbo block will be conducted on Western line on Sunday, February 11. According to the Western Railway, the jumbo block will begin at 10 AM and continue till 3 PM on fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

Due to the jumbo block, all fast local trains will be diverted to slow line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. The block will be carried out for "maintenance of tracks, signal system and overhead equipment", said the Western Railway.

