Subway near Dnyanasadhna college in Thane to open soon for public

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Saturday inspected the work of the Subway near Dnyanasadhna college on the East Expressway. The TMC chief said that the Subway work has been completed and it will be opened soon for the public.

The subway will be used to come to Thane city via Bhaskar Colony under the highway and also to come towards Dnyanasadhana College from Kopri and Bhaskar Colony. The MMRDA is doing the subway work and TMC is doing the work of the drain below it. The work of connecting the subway and service road is in its final stage. Along with that, the subway is being beautified.

Construction of drain complete

The construction of the drain has been completed and the road will be made by filling it. The rest of the work should be planned in such a way that this road is completed by June 15, informed Commissioner Bangar.

Concreting of Aplab Chowk in progress

The concreting work of Aplab Chowk, an important intersection on LBS Road, is also in progress. As the work in the central area is being completed, the traffic will not be disturbed. At the same time, arrangements should be made so that most of the road traffic will remain suitable even while working on the rest of the road, said Bangar. At the same time, the commissioner also inspected the proposed roof and new lanes at the toll plaza at Modella Mill Nayak.

Some work still in progress

The TMC chief had given instructions during the previous inspection tour about road repair at Nitin Company Junction. Thus, the main transport route has been completed. But the footpath remains, as well as the side strip and some patches. He also gave instructions that the work should be completed and the road dividers should be repaired.

Instructing the construction department the TMC chief said, "Apart from 282 roads in the city, the works of development plan roads are also going on. There are some problems of land acquisition and encroachments while doing these works. Efforts are being made to remove them before monsoon. If there is a delay in opening the road, then the road should be made suitable for traffic before the monsoons."

The parts of sewerage channels and water channels where work is going on should be made suitable for traffic before monsoon. The picture should not be seen in the city where the roads are dug and soil piles are seen. Also there should be no compromise on directional boards, proper barricading and boards indicating alternative routes said Bangar.