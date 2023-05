Thane: Ceiling collapses in multi-storey building in Naupada; 5 family members injured (WATCH)

Admin

Thane: Five members of a family were injured when a slab of their flat's ceiling collapsed on Monday in Maharashtra's Thane, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 11 am in the house located on the first floor of a seven-storey building at Bhaskar Colony in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told news agency PTI.

Injured admitted to hospital

Five persons were injured and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

After receiving the message, local firemen and teams of the RDMC and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) rushed to the spot.

They also rescued two persons - a 24-year-old woman trapped in the flat whose ceiling slab collapsed and a 60-year-old man stuck in a house located above it on the second floor, the official said.

A flat located on the ground floor had also developed cracks and the process was underway to evacuate the entire 25-year-old building, he said. The building has total 32 flats, he added.

(With inputs PTI)