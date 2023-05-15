Thane: Woman among four arrested for honey trapping, kidnapping businessman from Bhandup

Pixabay

The Shrinagar police on Sunday arrested four people, including a woman who tried to honey trap a 55-year-old businessman at a lodge in Bhiwandi.

The woman, who was also the head of the gang, approached the businessman at the lodge and got intimate with him and later demanded ₹5.60 lakh. The gang threatened the businessman that if he failed to give the money, they would file a false rape case against him, informed a police officials on Monday.

Businessman was lured into trap laid on social media

Senior Police Inspector, Shrinagar police station Kiran Kabadi said, “The accused Sheetal Lanjekar (27), a resident of Bhandup first lured the businessman and started chatting with him on WhatsApp and other social media. Lanjekar, later, with three accomplices Sameer Manjarekar, Aditya Gupta and Rahul Yadav tried to honeytrap the businessman. They extorted money from the businessman on more than one occasion threatening to file rape charges against him if he did not pay up.”

Police says businessman was kidnapped

Kabadi further added, "On Sunday the businessman was kidnapped and taken to a lodge in Mankoli in Bhiwandi. Based on the information through a source, a team of police arrested the woman along with her three accomplices.""We have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (causing hurt), 34(common intention), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 388 (Extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The Thane court has ordered to keep all the four in police custody till May 17," informed Kabadi.